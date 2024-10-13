Prince Andrew wants Frogmore Cottage as permanent home for Princess Eugenie

Frogmore Cottage is the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew is reportedly interested in Frogmore Cottage as a potential home for Princess Eugenie in a surprising turn of events.

The former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has remained unoccupied since the couple was evicted by King Charles last summer.

Sources indicate that the King has expressed a desire for his younger brother, the Duke of York, to take up residence in the property, which has been vacant for over a year.

This comes as Prince Andrew faces high costs associated with maintaining his current home, Royal Lodge, due to security and upkeep expenses.

According to insiders, Andrew is not looking to move into Frogmore Cottage himself. Instead, he is aiming to secure the property for his daughter, Princess Eugenie, 34, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their two young children, August, three, and Ernest, one.

A source told The Express: "Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family.

"Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America, she helped pack up their things.

"She's [Eugenie] stayed there a number of times since the Sussexes departed and Andrew is trying to secure the property as a full-time home for his daughter."

Princess Eugenie currently resides at Ivy Cottage on Kensington Palace grounds while she's in the UK, and spends the rest of her time in Portugal.

In the past few years, Eugenie has also spent considerable amounts of time at Frogmore Cottage, which underwent a £2.4million renovation shortly before Harry and Meghan moved in.

The source continued: "Eugenie and Jack's hearts lie in the UK and they need a bigger home for their family.

"They adore Frogmore Cottage and have stayed there often so making it into a full-time home makes sense."

The insider added: "Andrew knows Beatrice is settled so wants to make sure Eugenie finds a property that she can call a family home.

"Although he won't move out of Royal Lodge and into the cottage himself, he would still like to hold onto the property for his daughter."