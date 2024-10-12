Hugh Jackman shares 'good news' in milestone update

Hugh Jackman expresses gratitude to fans for THIS reason

Hugh Jackman celebrated his 56th birthday in style as he expressed gratitude to his fans over another milestone.

The actor took to his Instagram on Saturday, October 12, announcing that his film Deaadpool & Wolverine has finally been crowned as the highest-grossing R-rated film of all times after smashing several records.

Sharing a screenshot of an article from Deadline, Hugh wrote in the caption, "Best. Fans. EVER."

The film has so far achieved a staggering $444 million worldwide during its opening weekend, further earning a whopping $1.33B at the global box office since its release in July.

Previously, Hugh couldn’t contain his excitement after he discovered that the film secured its place as number one worldwide.

In the video, the actor could be seen sitting in his car only to find out that his film has sent shocking waves throughout the world.

Crying tears of joy, he exclaimed, “Oh my god!”

Meanwhile, he wrote at the time, "Wolverine and Deadpool is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL!"

On professional front, the actor is gearing up for his new concert series Hugh Jackman Live from New York with Love at Radio City Hall, which is slated to release in January 2025.