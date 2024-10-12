Kevin Spacey returns to acting after acquittal, shares on-set photo

Kevin Spacey has made his return to acting after being acquitted of sexual assault charges last year.

The actor recently posted a photo on X from the set of his new project in Phoenix. "A little beaten up but honored to be back on the horse. On location in Phoenix. @piersmogran," Spacey captioned the image.

In the photo, Spacey sits on a horse, dressed in attire suggestive of a Western film – tanned pants, black coat, hat, and red scarf. This outfit sparked speculation among fans about the project's genre.

The post comes after Spacey's tearful interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he revealed his financial struggles and impending home foreclosure. Fans quickly responded to his post, with mixed reactions.

Some commented with skepticism, such as, "Horse! Stomp twice if you need us to call the police."

Others showed support: "Glad to see you back king," "What a great photo. Excited for the project you're working on," and "Looking forward to seeing your new work."

Spacey's return to acting follows his acquittal on nine sexual assault charges at London's Southwark Crown Court. During the trial, Sir Elton John testified in his defense. Spacey had denied the allegations, calling them "madness" and accusing the accusers of "lying for money."

After the verdict, Spacey expressed gratitude to the jury and his supporters. "I imagine that many of you can understand that there's a lot for me to process after what has just happened today... I am humbled by the outcome today."

He also thanked the court staff, security, legal team, and Evan Lowenstein for their presence throughout the trial.