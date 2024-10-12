Anna Kendrick gives insight into her first directorial debut

Anna Kendrick took on a new challenge with Netflix's crime thriller, Woman of the Hour, directing and starring in the film based on serial killer Rodney Alcala's true story.

Initially attached as an actress, Kendrick pitched herself for the director's chair, emphasizing her willingness to step aside if necessary.

"I genuinely felt so strongly about the film that I just wanted to do whatever was best for the movie, and if that meant somebody else being in the director's chair, I was fine with that," Kendrick shared at the L.A. premiere.

Kendrick's humble approach didn't go unnoticed. "I think it was perhaps the most ambivalent pitch in the history of Hollywood because I can't really do false confidence," she joked.

After securing the director's role, Kendrick sought advice from Paul Feig, known for comedies like Bridesmaids. "Funny enough, the first person I called was Paul Feig... I admire him so much as a filmmaker and collaborator," Kendrick explained. Feig's "tough love" approach proved invaluable.

The film's success can be attributed to Kendrick's collaboration with her cast and crew. "I was really surrounded by people who were incredibly talented and supportive, and they're really the reason why it didn't all fall apart all the time," she acknowledged.

Fellow cast members praised Kendrick's leadership. "She's a great leader," Daniel Zocatto (Rodney Alcala) said. Nicolette Robinson (Laura) added, "In this world, she's a straight-A student."

The film's female perspective drew cast members to the project. Kelly Jakle (Sarah) noted, "I love that this story is told through the lens of the victims... it honors the victims." Pete Holmes (neighbor) shared, "I'm the father of a daughter, and it seemed like something that needed to be told."

Kendrick expressed her desire to direct again but is currently searching for a project that matches her passion for Woman of the Hour. "Right now, it's daunting to try to find something that I am as passionate about as this," she said.

Woman of the Hour premieres on Netflix on October 18.