Billie Eilish, Finneas ‘are obsessed with Halloween’: Mom Maggie Baird

Billie Eilish and Finneas' 'obsession' with Halloween

Billie Eilish and Finneas’ mother Maggie Baird got candid on her kids’ “obsession” with Halloween, and recalled how they celebrated it together while the pair grew up.



“Oh my gosh, my kids are obsessed with Halloween, honestly obsessed with Halloween,” told the 65-year-old Hollywood actress to People during the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Paradise Club at the Times Square EDITION in New York City.

“We used to do these great Halloween parties at our house,” Baird continued and opened up on the family Halloween tradition from the time when Eilish, 22, and Finneas, 27 were growing up in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighbourhood.

“We always had donuts on a string from Donut Friend, which is a local donut shop that’s all plant-based,” she added. “And we’d have the feely boxes [you’d stick your hand in]. We’d turn our little garage into a haunted house with all the gooey-feely boxes. Haunted houses and Halloween parties were a big part of their childhood.”

Baird was honoured with being a part of Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year: The Moms issue, which was released on Oct. 3.