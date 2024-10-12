Sarah Ferguson reflects on cancer journey as she gives powerful message

The Duchess has long been a passionate supporter of her charities and organisations

Sarah, Duchess of York, has remained a beacon of resilience, enduring over 35 years of intense media scrutiny.

Despite relentless challenges and criticism, her commitment to kindness and helping others remains unwavering.

This dedication was on full display during her recent visit to Manchester, where she became a patron of Prevent Breast Cancer, followed by a stroll down the iconic Coronation Street set.

The Duchess was inspired to join the charity by Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor (Sally Metcalfe) during a backstage conversation at ITV’s Loose Women.

Moved by Sally’s heartfelt request for help in securing the future of the National Breast Imaging Academy, Sarah’s response was immediate: "I had to help!"

"I told Sally, ‘I’m coming to Manchester’. We’ll get to work and help you raise the last £600,000. Every little bit helps and that’s why everyone doing all this work here is so important. Fifty seven thousand people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year and I am very proud, and excited, to be part of the National Breast Imaging Academy."

Her visit, aligning with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, included a tour of the centre alongside Sally and Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw), another star from the soap.

Cancer has cruelly touched the Royal Family this year, with both the King and the Princess of Wales being diagnosed and treated for their illnesses.

Since the King became the Patron of Cancer Research UK in April, and with the Princess sharing her personal experiences, Sarah is convinced that Queen Elizabeth II would have been incredibly proud of them.



Reflecting on the Queen's legacy, the Duchess remarked: "She really was the most iconic and legendary woman," adding, "Her Late Majesty was a great believer in kindness and was a leader of understanding and a leader of goodness.

I think having His Majesty and the Princess of Wales out there as ambassadors is so important and I am just so incredibly pleased that her value system, her integrity and what she stood for in this country are being upheld."

The Duchess has had her fair share of health scares, battling breast and skin cancer alongside the pain of knowing her father – Major Ronald Ferguson – also contended with two cancer diagnoses in his lifetime.

Her charitable efforts, particularly as patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust since 1990, have been inspired by these battles.

Nonetheless, Sarah insists that facing cancer was not the toughest obstacle she's had to face. Keen on being candid about her struggles, she said, "I think the whole journey of my life has been very interesting.

"My mum chose to live in Argentina when I was 11 years old and that must have been very difficult for the little girl to be left. So I think that was a really huge trauma, and from then on, it’s been one of getting to know who Sarah was and trying to get her out."

The Duchess has long been a passionate supporter of her charities and organisations, but it seems she's now shifting focus to embrace her true self.



On her Tea Talks podcast with Sarah Thomson, she opened up about how her battle with illness has led her to start "fighting for Sarah" and putting herself first.

"My mindset going forward is to not be self-full but to be self-love," she declared. "If you don’t keep your boundaries for yourself, who is going to do it for you? If you don’t keep your authentic truth, who is going to do it for you? We need to have more self-love and have the boundaries to take a moment to ourselves."

The day also arrived just before her significant 65th birthday on 15 October, an occasion that holds a special resonance this time. "This birthday is something that I’m really going to enjoy," Sarah revealed.



"I haven’t planned anything but I’m really going to enjoy it. It’s not because I’m so lucky to have made it. It’s because 65 years on this planet is quite something."

"I’m still here. I beat my mum. Mum died at 62. I miss Diana [the late Princess of Wales], she’s not here, my best friend, Carolyn, she’s not here. And so I’m here and I want to do something, but I don’t know what to do yet... all I know is I don’t want it planned. It is a milestone but I don’t look at it like I look at it.

"My achievement is to be even more humble than I was yesterday, to be a better person than I was yesterday and to be kinder and to show more joy."



