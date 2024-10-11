Justin Bieber advised to sever ties with Diddy amid upcoming trial

Justin Bieber has been advised to distance himself from P. Diddy amid the rapper's upcoming trial.

According to a source who spoke to US Weekly, Sean Combs, 54, was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, s** trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. Despite denying all charges, Combs will face trial next May.

The arrest has sparked scrutiny of Combs' past friendship with a teenage Justin Bieber. Resurfaced clips of the two have raised questions among fans. A source revealed that the singer, now 30, is told to "stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy."

The Yummy crooner reportedly wants "nothing to do" with Combs and is "in a hard place mentally" following the allegations. The source added that Justin is "completely disgusted" by the claims.

An insider claimed: "He [Justin] has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process." They added that Justin - who recently became a father after Hailey Bieber gave birth to their son - "wants to protect himself".



"His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy," the source continued.

The Baby singer has been open about his struggles with mental health, having taken a hiatus from music to prioritise his well-being. In his 2020 YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, he shared candidly about the emotional toll of his teenage fame.

"I was in consistent pain," he revealed, reflecting on the overwhelming pressures he faced at the height of his success.

“There was times where I was really, really suicidal,” the singer said. “Like, man, is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this."

He went on to encourage people to talk openly about their mental health struggles.



However, the new father has remained silent on social media regarding P. Diddy's arrest and charges, refraining from commenting on the situation. Meanwhile, his wife Hailey Bieber has been a source of support.

Hailey recently shared a throwback photo on Instagram, featuring Justin topless and defiantly flipping off photographers. She captioned the image with a simple yet telling phrase: "Mood."

An insider revealed that Hailey posted the photo to "show the world how she was feeling about the whole situation," subtly conveying her stance.