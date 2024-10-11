Michael Edwards calls Lisa Marie Presley’s molestation allegations ‘untrue’

Priscilla Presley’s ex Michael Edwards denies Lisa Marie Presley molestation claims

Priscilla Presley’s ex Michael Edwards has refuted the allegations made by Lisa Marie Presley in her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown.



In the memoir, Lisa, who died on January 12, 2023, and published her life story with the help of her daughter Riley Keough, detailed how her mother Priscilla Presley’s boyfriend Michael Edwards, who she dated for seven years, allegedly molested her when she was 10 years old.

However, Michael, now 80, debunked all the accusations made against him and complained why no one from the publishers contacted him for a comment on the memoir.

“I’m in shock, that’s untrue…I was like a father to Lisa Marie,” he told Page Six.

On the other hand, Michael, who starred in hits like Mommie Dearest and Terminator 2, released his own memoir back in 1988 titled Priscilla, Elvis and Me, in which he shared his life experience with Priscilla and then 9-year-old Lisa, and detailed on the “sick” feelings he started getting for Lisa while she was growing up.

“Priscilla's fears had been justified all along,” Michael wrote about how those feelings led to the end of his relationship with Priscilla.

“My love for Lisa always bordered on intimacy. As Lisa grew to a young woman it was a constant battle for me to keep my feelings in the proper perspective.”