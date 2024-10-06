How Hailie Jade hid her pregnancy during wedding before Eminem's big reveal

Eminem was the first to break the happy news through the new music video for his song 'Temporary'

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers had to hide her pregnancy during her wedding earlier this year in May.



Though the rapper revealed the happy news in his latest music video Temporary on October 2, Hailie later spilled that she was actually pregnant during her nuptials to Evan McClintock.

During Friday’s episode of her Just A Little Shady podcast, her best friend Brittany Ednie recounted how she “covered for” Hailie at the nuptials, ensuring no one caught on to the exciting news.

“I need to also defend myself now that this is public knowledge, that you are pregnant,” Brittany explained, after Hailie playfully called her out for being a bit tipsy at the event.

The quick-thinking friend took it upon herself to drink all of Hailie's cocktails to avoid raising any suspicion. “Whenever people were turned around, she would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night,” Brittany shared.

Hailie praised her friend for “taking one for the team” without ever being explicitly asked to do so. “It was like an unspoken thing with our eyes,” she chuckled.

Fortunately for the duo, their ruse didn’t last long, as Eminem announced he’s going to be a grandfather months later in the music video for his song Temporary.

In a touching moment, she gifted her father a Detroit Lions jersey reading “grandpa” and shared a sonogram picture, celebrating the upcoming addition to their family.