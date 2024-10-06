Al Pacino wants infant son Roman to take acting notes from THIS actor

Al Pacino also reveals reason for having a kid in late 80's

Al Pacino has shared whose films he thinks should his infant son Roman watch to eventually grasp his father’s acting chops in the future.

Previously in an interview, the Godfather actor mentioned that he would want Roman to start learning some acting skills from Adam Sandler’s films.

"I think he should start off with Adam Sandler's”, he added.

He also referred to the famous 2011 film Jack and Jill which starred Sandler in a vital role and featured him for a cameo appearance in a Dunkin Donuts advertisement.

"I think that’s funny. It came at a time in my life that I needed it, because it was after I found out I had no more money,"

Pacino further revealed that this film came to him at the time when he was broke financially.

"My accountant was in prison, and I needed something quickly. So I took this."

The 84-year-old actor mentioned while talking on Times’ podcast that: “Sandler put the film on, and it's always been all over the Internet.”

The Heat actor welcomed a baby boy in June 2023 with Noor Alfallah. According to People Magazine, he shared that he decided to have a kid in his 80's because he wanted to tell his own story in his forthcoming memoir Sonny Boy.

Al Pacino, in a statement, said: “That has been a campaign for me to stick around a little longer if it’s possible.”