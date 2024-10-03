Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi share much awaited wedding highlights

Millie Bobby Brown first tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in a private ceremony on May 27, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown has finally given fans a glimpse into her big day

After keeping her treasured memories close to her heart, the Stranger Things star took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 2, to share highlights from her lavish wedding ceremony in Italy, where she tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi for the second time.

"Forever and always, your wife," the 20-year-old actress captioned a carousel of stunning couple photos from the ceremony.

According to Page Six, for the occasion, the Damsel actress dazzled in a custom white lace corset gown designed by Galia Lahav, complete with floral straps and a Basque waist.

Stylist Ryan Young paired the gown with a lace-trimmed Monvieve veil. Meanwhile, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi looked dapper in a white Tom Ford tuxedo jacket, black pants, and a classic black bowtie.



The couple shared breathtaking photos on their Instagram accounts, featuring an all-white floral arch at the front of the aisle and their "I do" kiss.

Brown and Jake, 22, began their romantic journey in 2021. After announcing their engagement, a year earlier, they first exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on May 27, 2024.

Now, with their second wedding celebration, the lovebirds are openly sharing their joy through beautiful snapshots.