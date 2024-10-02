Princess Beatrice expecting second child, concealed baby bump with stylish outfits

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child together

Princess Beatrice has been subtly concealing her baby bump with loose-fitting outfits during recent public appearances.



The 36-year-old royal and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, are expecting their second child together, as Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

The baby is due in early spring and will join their three-year-old daughter, Sienna, as well as Mr. Mapelli Mozzi’s son, Wolfie, 8, from a previous relationship.

Alongside the announcement, two new family photos were shared: one featuring Sienna walking with her father and brother, and another of a radiant Beatrice embracing her husband.

In recent weeks, Beatrice has cleverly kept her pregnancy under wraps through her choice of attire. At New York Climate Week, she wore a chic tan trench coat that hid her figure, while at Haven House Hospice with her sister, Princess Eugenie, she positioned objects strategically and wore a loose-fitting navy dress with trumpet sleeves.

During a casual outing to Marks & Spencer in September, she sported an oversized denim shirt paired with a black satin maxi-skirt, offering plenty of coverage.

This careful fashion strategy allowed Beatrice to keep the news of her pregnancy private until it was officially revealed.

The new baby will be 11th in line to the throne, with Princess Eugenie moving to 12th place. As the 14th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, the child will not receive an HRH title.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, expressed her joy at becoming a grandmother again. In a statement, she said: "Darling Beatrice, words can't quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family. Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude."

The Duchess added: "Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing."

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice's younger sister, shared her excitement on Instagram, writing: "Congratulations Beabea.. So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together. And adding another little one to the gang. Xxxx."

Beatrice and Edoardo's blended family includes Wolfie, Edoardo's son from a previous relationship, whom Beatrice has referred to as her "bonus son".