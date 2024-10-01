Kate Middleton ‘reaches out’ to Prince Harry for secret meeting in UK

Kate Middleton ‘reaches out’ to Prince Harry for peace talks in UK

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton are seemingly are making major moves in order to placate the ongoing royal rift.

The Duke of Sussex, who returned to the UK briefly to attend the WellChild Awards on Monday, was approached by his sister-in-law for a private meeting, with just the two of them, sources revealed.

“Kate’s been speaking to Harry on and off for the last few weeks in a desperate bid to try to salvage their bond and get to the root of what’s going on with him,” the insider told Closer Magazine.

“When she proposed the idea of meeting up, just the two of them, Harry immediately accepted – giving her hope that there could be a way to get through to him.”

The Princess of Wales had been upset with Harry over his bombshell claims in memoir Spare, but following her cancer journey, Kate is reconsidering holding a grudge with Harry. Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Harry are still not speaking terms with one another.

The shared that Kate, who revealed she was cancer free last month, now has a “new perspective on life” which led her to reach out to Harry “to arrange a secret meet-up during his trip to London, in a bid to heal their feud once and for all.”

Kate has also known to have played the role of mediator in the past between the two siblings, which is why she hoped that having a private conversation with him may improve relations, the source suggested.

She believes “through a deep heart-to-heart without Meghan’s presence … they could talk openly about everything and learn to move past all the hurt and put it behind them.”

Meanwhile, it is understood that Prince Harry is not expected to meet his father, King Charles, as he is currently at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.