Prince Harry lets slip rare detail about daughter Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry, who returned to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards on Monday, made a candid revelation about his daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter was born in the US, following the couple’s exit from their senior royal positions in 2020. There is not much shared about the young princess with the limited information Sussexes have shared about her.

Hence, it came as a pleasant surprise when King Charles’ younger son let slip a sweet detail about his daughter while having an interaction with six-year-old Noah Nicholson, via The Sun.

Noah playfully hurled some stuffed toys in the Harry’s direction, at which the prince laughed and picked up.

Harry noticed that the young boy was carrying giraffe toy named ‘Raffy’ - the same toy the six-year-old had when they first met in 2019.

“Is this the same one?” Harry asked in surprise. “No way! Every parent has a spare. I’ve got at least six spares.” He went onto add, “My daughter Lili has these Lovies.”

Harry’s moment with Noah did not end there as the little boy continued to throw Raffy and white cat toy named George towards him. The dad of two couldn’t help but jokingly remark, “so naughty.”

Prince attended his 13th awards for the charity, for which he has been a patron since the past 16 years. He made an inspirational speech during the evening, hailing the group of “little legends.”