Prince Harry's 'reunion' with royal family during UK charity visit expected?

Prince Harry, who's visiting the UK to attend the WellChild awards ceremony in London in his role as the charity's patron, has sparked speculations about his reunion with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex, during his solo trip to the UK, will honour seriously ill children and families. He will today carry out a number of engagements, but it's unclear if he will visit his family.

The much-hyped visit has raised speculation about whether the Duke and his estranged brother Prince William will see each other, or if Harry will make a trip to Scotland to spend time with his father the King.



Reacting to speculation about Harry's "possible reunion" with his dad King Charles and brother William, some media outlets citing insiders claim that Harry and the royal family's meeting is unlikely, given the siblings' recent encounter at their uncle's funeral in Britain. The pair reportedly did not talk to each other even being under the same roof.

On the other hand, the King is believed to be spending time at his Balmoral home and it is thought he has not seen Harry since the Duke rushed to his father's side after Charles's cancer diagnosis was announced in February.

However, some royal commentators and fans believe that King Charles and the Prince of Wales' surprising messages on Harry's 40th birthday have raised hopes of their reconciliation with the Duke.

King Charles, who's still receiving cancer treatment, is said to be finding ways to bring Harry back to the royal fold as the monarch believes the move will strengthen the Firm. The King wants his feuding sons to make peace in his life.

King Charles younger son will attend a reception to meet the category winners and their families before the event. He's also set to join guests for the private awards ceremony where he will present the Most Inspirational Child (aged four to six) award and deliver a short speech.

