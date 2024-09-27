George Clooney proves to be doting husband to Amal: 'Always proud’ of her

George and Amal Clooney are making plans to mark 10th wedding anniversary

George Clooney wore his heart on his sleeve for wife Amal during a recent appearance with his wife, Amal Clooney, at The Albies ceremony in New York City.



Speaking with People on September 26, George, fresh off his role in Wolfs alongside Brad Pitt, couldn’t help but praise Amal, a lawyer and human rights activist.

As the power couple made a glamorous entrance at the event of the organisation The Clooney Foundation for Justice, founded in 2016, George, 63, highlighted his support for Amal, 46.

"I would support anything my wife is involved in," he said on the red carpet. "She’s always on the right side of history, and I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what and this is an event where we get to focus all the attention on the people who don’t get enough attention."



Amal reciprocated the admiration, calling George "an amazing advocate." She added, "It means so much to me to do this work together and for him to help bring to life some of the stories we’re sharing tonight."

Notably, the couple raved over each other one day before they prepare to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on September 27.