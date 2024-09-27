Adam Brody hopes ‘Jewish people like’ Nobody Wants This

Adam Brody got candid on his approach to Judaism, before playing the role of a hip-yet-devout rabbi in Erin Foster’s new rom-com series, Nobody Wants This, on Netflix.
“I’m not religious in any way, shape or form, but I try to be a student of history, of culture, of stories, of myth and literature” Brody replied when asked if the role made him think about faith and religion from a new perspective.
“It’s all fascinating, and it’s all part of the human experience. I construct my own mythology and meaning for life. It’s not to say that I’m a nihilist, I have my own romantic way of looking at the world.”
“‘Leave it better than you found it’, that’s a human construct. I could say, ‘Well, the universe doesn’t care,’ but it’s a human notion and I subscribe to it,” he told Variety in the same interview.
Brody continued, “All to say this is the first character I’ve looked at that’s religious. I didn’t look at Seth Cohen as religious. They were Jewish culturally, but they weren’t, to me, referencing God or thinking about God. This character very much is.
At first, I gravitated toward the parts I related to the most: He’s an Angeleno, he’s at a dinner party, he’s hip, he’s not your typical rabbi,” the actor further added.
”But the truth is, after five minutes of thinking about it, he’s a rabbi, and that means you’re not going to shy away from the religiosity of it.”
