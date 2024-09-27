Adam Brody hopes ‘Jewish people like’ Nobody Wants This

Adam Brody as rabbi in 'Nobody Wants This'

Adam Brody got candid on his approach to Judaism, before playing the role of a hip-yet-devout rabbi in Erin Foster’s new rom-com series, Nobody Wants This, on Netflix.



“I’m not religious in any way, shape or form, but I try to be a student of history, of culture, of stories, of myth and literature” Brody replied when asked if the role made him think about faith and religion from a new perspective.

“It’s all fascinating, and it’s all part of the human experience. I construct my own mythology and meaning for life. It’s not to say that I’m a nihilist, I have my own romantic way of looking at the world.”

“‘Leave it better than you found it’, that’s a human construct. I could say, ‘Well, the universe doesn’t care,’ but it’s a human notion and I subscribe to it,” he told Variety in the same interview.

Brody continued, “All to say this is the first character I’ve looked at that’s religious. I didn’t look at Seth Cohen as religious. They were Jewish culturally, but they weren’t, to me, referencing God or thinking about God. This character very much is.

At first, I gravitated toward the parts I related to the most: He’s an Angeleno, he’s at a dinner party, he’s hip, he’s not your typical rabbi,” the actor further added.

”But the truth is, after five minutes of thinking about it, he’s a rabbi, and that means you’re not going to shy away from the religiosity of it.”