King Frederik of Denmark enjoys weekend abroad solo, leaving Queen Mary behind

King Frederik spends weekend away without Queen Mary.

King Frederik of Denmark took a weekend trip to Berleburg, Germany, to visit family, making headlines as he traveled without Queen Mary.

His whereabouts were initially unknown while Mary stepped in as Regent on Friday, marking the first occasion she has had to assume this role since becoming Queen at the start of the year.

The King’s location was confirmed on Sunday when he was spotted in a German newspaper alongside his cousin, Gustav Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, his wife Carina Axelsson, and their one-year-old son, Gustav Albrecht.

Interestingly, Frederik’s sister, Princess Mafalda, who was born just a few months ago, did not appear in the photograph.

As Regent, Queen took on the responsibility of governing the state in her husband's absence.

This isn’t the first time Queen Mary has stepped up to fulfill royal duties. Back in 2019, the Royal House announced that then-Crown Princess Mary signed a significant declaration at a Council of State gathering.

In this declaration, she stated her commitment to act "in conformity with the Constitution in the presence of The Queen, His Royal Highness The Crown Prince, and the government," should she find herself as the most senior royal in the country at any given time.