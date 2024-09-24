US rock legend Freddie Salem breathes his last at 70

Freddie Salem passes away at 70

US music legend Freddie Salem has died from complications due to cancer.

The American rock legend, who was 70 at the time of his death, first appeared on the band's 1978 album Bring It Back Alive, which included his very own composition of I Hope You Don't Mind.

His tragic death was announced by the late guitarist's facebook page on Monday, September 23.

The post read, "This morning, the heavens parted for the arrival of a legend. Rock on high, Freddie Salem. Until we meet again."

Meanwhile, his former bandmates took to their social media to express grief over Salem's death.

They penned a heartbreaking message that read, "It's with a heavy heart that we have to tell Outlaws fans about the passing of our former guitarist Freddie Salem. Freddie passed from complications due to cancer and will be remembered for his outgoing personality and passion for music."

On professional front, Salem continued his musical journey, making appearances on Playin' to Win, In the Eye of the Storm, Ghost Riders, and Los Hombres Malo during the highest point of his successful career.