Justin and wife Hailey Bieber appear ‘more in love’ after Jack Blues’ birth

Justin and wife Hailey Bieber seem 'more in love’ after the baby Jack Blues arrives: Source

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber appear “more in love” than ever now after welcoming their son Jack Blues in their lives.



A source told PEOPLE, “The couple seem more in love than ever now that they have son Jack Blues Bieber in their lives.”

“They had a quiet wedding anniversary celebration,” shared an insider while giving reference of Justin and Hailey’s sixth anniversary.

The source spilled, “They seem even more in love since the baby arrived.”

Another insider revealed that the Hailey “is feeling great,” and that her husband Justin “is encouraging her to catch up with friends”.

The source mentioned that the new mom “has been out a few times without the baby”.

Meanwhile, the source noted that Justin “has been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born and he wants to focus on being a great dad and husband”.

Hailey and Justin’s family also offered insight into life now with baby Jack.

The Rhode founder’s father Stephen Baldwin dubbed his grandson “cute” while attending the People + Chain 50th anniversary party in Los Angeles on September 13.

"I don't want to say too much. He's unbelievably cute and the world will see him soon,” said the actor at the time.

Earlier in late August, a source spilled to PEOPLE that Justin “was already a great dad” and that the “pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for”.

“The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant, was the best ever for Justin and he was over the moon with excitement,” explained an insider.

The source added, “It was a big celebration for them.”