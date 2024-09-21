Scarlett Johansson reveals daughter's impact on her newest role

Scarlett Johansson with daughter Rose shaped Colin Jost as a dad.

Scarlett Johansson drew inspiration from her ten-year-old daughter, Rose, while preparing for her latest film role as Elita-1 in the animated feature Transformers One.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the actress revealed how Rose played a pivotal role in her creative process.

"If there's a particular movie that my daughter loves, like a Disney film, I’ll watch the recordings of that," Scarlett shared.

She recounted how, when Rose first started watching movies and Sing was released—where Scarlett voices the character Ash—she found herself explaining the animation process.

"I had to explain to her how it works, like how characters are animated," she said.

Scarlett wanted to make the experience engaging for her daughter, adding, "I was like, maybe she would like to see the process. It is absolutely fascinating."

The actress, who shares Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, and a three-year-old son, Cosmo, with her comedian husband Colin Jost, continues to embrace her dual role as a mother and a talented actress.

Jost recently shared insights into family life with his wife, Johansson, revealing how he learned valuable lessons about fatherhood by observing her with her daughter, Rose.

The couple began dating in 2017, when Rose was just two years old, allowing Colin to witness Scarlett's nurturing skills firsthand for five years before their own son, Cosmo, was born.

"I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she's a great mom," Jost told The New York Times.

He noted, "I've known Rose, my stepdaughter, since she was two. It's weird. You get to actually preview someone as a mom."