Demi Lovato shares untold story about negative experiences in career

Demi Lovato shares untold story about negative experiences in her career

Demi Lovato is ready to talk about all her difficult experiences.

In her new documentary Child Star, which marks her directorial debut, Lovato did not shy away from sharing her dark moments.

The American singer went on revealing the bitter truth about life and career, explaining how the fame impacted her mental health.

“I didn’t realize that it would have such a negative impact on my mental health,” the 32-year-old star said.



She continued, “And unfortunately, sometimes that looks explosive, like an incident where you punch your backup dancer on an airplane or you overdose from heroin.”

For the unversed, back in 2010, Lovato punched a dancer on stage where she was performing for The Jonas Brothers tour. The incident led to the Sorry Not Sorry songstress to go to rehab and take a break from music.

As revealed in her documentary, the Disney alum was abusing drugs and alcohol at the time, which caused her three strokes and risked a near fatal heart attack.

However, the dancer incident was the moment that she realised that this could not go on.

Lovato shared that creating the personal documentary gave her a chance to right her wrongs.

“Talking to people who knew me at a different time in my life was challenging because I wanted to apologize for my behavior," the Camp Rock actress confessed.

Looking back at her past, the actress recognises "I wasn’t the nicest person to work with at times because I was struggling so much internally, and I was under a lot of pressure."

This comes after the Grey's Anatomy star shared in a recent interview that she’s in a “really good place" now and “figuring out” her sound to make her musical comeback.