Cleo Sylvestre, pioneer for black actresses, dies at 79

Cleo Sylvestre, a trailblazing actress who broke barriers as the first black actress to take on leading roles at the National Theatre and in the UK soap opera Crossroads, has died at 79.

Her agent confirmed her passing, stating, "Much-loved and admired by her peers, she will be remembered as a trail blazer and a true friend. She will be sorely missed by so many. We ask that you respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

Sylvestre's daughter, Zoe Palmer, paid tribute on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Our beloved, inspirational mum @CleoSylvestre crossed over this morning. With thanks to the teams @NHSHomerton and #therlh who cared for her so brilliantly over the past three weeks. Rest in power mum, see you on the dancefloor."

Throughout her illustrious career, Sylvestre appeared in notable TV series such as Grange Hill and the Channel 5 revival of All Creatures Great and Small.

Fulcrum Talent, her agency, expressed to BBC News, "She will be sorely missed by so many."

Aside from acting, Sylvestre explored music, releasing To Know Him is to Love Him in 1964 with The Rolling Stones providing backing vocals.

Playwright Bonnie Greer also paid tribute noting, "The actor #CleoSylvestreMBE has crossed over. She was one of the reasons that-from my vantage point in NYC-that I thought that this country has the best anglophone theatre ..and the best place to be a #BlackWoman in it. I still think that. Thank you, Cleo!"

Fans also shared their condolences one after other. "RIP Cleo Sylvestre. One of the first black actresses to have a role in a British Soap. Crossroads in the 1960s #cleosylvestre @motelcrossroads Sad to hear this. Pity none of her episodes are available to see from Crossroads."

Another fan wrote, "The wonderful Cleo Sylvestre MBE died early this morning 1945-2024. Despite a very challenging upbringing she walked out into the limelight as an actress and singer who radiated modest charm and joy wherever she went. She will be greatly missed."

Born in April 1945, Sylvestre was raised and educated in Camden, north London. She began her acting career, making her West End debut at Wyndham's Theatre in Simon Gray's 1967 play Wise Child.

Sylvestre made history as the first black woman to take a leading role in a National Theatre production with Peter Nichols' satire The National Health in 1969.