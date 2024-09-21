Blake Shelton weighs in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

Blake Shelton recently shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.



Shelton drew parallels between Swift and Kelce's romance and his own experience with wife Gwen Stefani.

"He's not the type to fade into the background," Shelton said of Kelce. "The guy just owns the room, no matter where he is."

Having crossed paths with Kelce only a couple of times, Shelton expressed his belief in the couple's love story.

"Yes, man. When you're that willing to go public, that says something," Shelton remarked, referencing his own experience navigating fame with Stefani.

Swift and Kelce have been openly embracing their relationship, with Swift attending Chiefs games to support Kelce.

Shelton thinks they've found a balance that works, "They're not hiding, and they're doing it their way."

As someone who understands the challenges of being a power couple, Shelton admires their boldness.

However, he also acknowledges the pressures that come with being in the public eye.