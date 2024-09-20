'Young Sheldon' star Montana Jordan calls fatherhood his greatest joy

Young Sheldon star Montana Jordan is a father of four-month-old daughter

Montana Jordan has fully embraced fatherhood, declaring it the greatest joy ever known.

In a conversation with People at the CBS Hosts Sit-Down Comedy Event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 18, the Young Sheldon star discussed about being a father and how much he is enjoying his little bundle of joy.

The 21-year-old actor welcomed his first baby, daughter Emma Rae Jordan, with his girlfriend Jenna Weeks in May.

"It's been great for me, man. There's nothing better," he reflected on his feelings after his daughter’s birth. Jordan, who played George Cooper in the widely acclaimed CBS sitcom, shares he has always been around kids.

He got two little nieces, however, he could "give my nieces back." But as he became a father, "I can't give mine back. I'm stuck with her," he quipped.

"I'm just kidding. No, but she's great, man. There's nothing better than freaking being a dad. There's nothing better, for sure," the young actor assured.

Since welcoming his daughter on May 21, Jordan has been documenting her first few months on his social media, including when she joined him on his upcoming Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

