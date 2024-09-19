Princess Beatrice daughter Sienna’s noble title revealed

Princess Beatrice, who is not a working member of the royal family, have a special honour reserved for her daughter.

The Princess of York shares daughter Sienna, who recently turned three, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

While Sienna will not get a royal title, since she is not the direct grandchild of the monarch, King Charles, the toddler has a title reserved for her from her father’s side of the family.

Edoardo, who is an architect and property developer by profession, is an Italian count.

Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, Edoardo’s dad, previously told Daily Mail that Beatrice’s husband is “the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count, his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.”

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is the nineth in line to the throne and her full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice. Sienna follows her mother next as being 10th in line to the throne.

Meanwhile, Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, is stripped off of his royal titles and patronages following his disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019 about his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein and his alleged sex offence against a minor.