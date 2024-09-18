Prince Andrew reappears as Royal Lodge dispute and drama series stir controversy

His appearance comes ahead of the release of Amazon Prime’s A Very Royal Scandal

Prince Andrew resurfaced just hours before the release of another drama series focusing on his infamous Newsnight interview.



The Duke of York was seen riding in Windsor this morning alongside a companion, even waving at passers-by. After his ride, he returned to his Royal Lodge residence by car, reported Mirror.

His appearance comes a few weeks after returning from the royals' annual Balmoral break and just ahead of the release of Amazon Prime’s A Very Royal Scandal, which premieres later today.

The series stars Michael Sheen as Andrew and Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis, delving into the lead-up and fallout from the Duke’s disastrous 2019 interview, where he discussed his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During the interview, Andrew notoriously claimed he had no regrets about his association with Epstein, recounted a visit to Pizza Express, and said he was medically unable to sweat.

In the aftermath, Andrew’s public life unraveled. He no longer has a role in royal duties and is now caught up in a dispute over his deteriorating Royal Lodge home. Reports suggest that King Charles decided to cut the estate's 10-person staff to pressure Andrew into leaving the property.

Since Andrew's armed security was withdrawn in 2022, Charles has funded private guards for the Windsor estate.

Andrew has resided in the 31-room mansion, situated on 98 acres of Windsor grounds, for over 20 years under a 75-year lease. He shares the residence with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and his friends argue that his lease gives him no obligation to leave.

However, Charles is reportedly keen to see him vacate, allegedly informing the security team that their services will no longer be required once their contract ends this autumn.

A Palace insider weighed in on the issue saying that "it isn’t a secret that the King wants him out" after reports that the Duke of York has become a "bit of a recluse".

The insider told The Sun: "Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away? They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them."

Andrew is understood to have told the King that he intends to 'see out' the 55 years left on a lease he signed at the £30million mansion two decades ago, despite being encouraged to move into the nearby Frogmore Cottage, which is currently vacant after being home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke of York, now 64, has been without royal duties since losing his honorary titles and patronages in 2022. He is said to be spending his time pursuing a few hobbies, such as horse riding around the Windsor Castle grounds and playing golf.

However, his latest pastime—watching live plane traffic from around the world projected on a screen—has raised some eyebrows.

In addition to facing pressure to vacate the £30 million mansion, Andrew is also dealing with the financial strain of maintaining the 19th-century Grade II listed property. Recently, he had to cover a £200,000 bill for roof repairs, adding to his growing expenses as he tries to hold on to the Royal Lodge.



