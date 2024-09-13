Nicole Kidman mourns loss of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman

Nicole Kidman has expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support and condolences following the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.

The news of her mother's passing was shared by director Halina Reijn at the Venice Film Festival on September 7, revealing that Kidman had left early due to a family emergency.

Kidman was also absent from the film's North American premiere in Toronto on September 10.

In a statement on Instagram on September 12, Kidman wrote: "My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other."

The tribute included three photos of her mother, including a solo portrait and two family pictures with Kidman and her sister Antonia.

Friends and colleagues, including Lily Rabe, Rose Byrne, Lenny Kravitz, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Naomi Watts, expressed their condolences in the comment section.

In a statement read aloud on Kidman's behalf during her acceptance speech for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival, director Halina Reijn shared that Kidman had flown in to Venice only to find out about her mother's passing shortly after arrival.

"I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina... The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."

People magazine confirmed the death of Kidman’s mother adding that "the family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time."