Lucy Hale recalls struggling with addiction since her teenage years

Lucy Hale has opened up about her journey to sobriety, revealing that she hit "rock bottom" at age 32 before deciding to give up alcohol.

The actress, who is now two-and-a-half years sober, told People magazine that she made the choice to get sober on January 2, 2022.

"It was the scariest choice in my life, but also it's been the best gift," Hale said.

"When I made that change, everything else changed. My whole life has changed."

She recalled struggling with addiction since her teenage years, saying, "Since a very young age, I always felt alone and misunderstood." She added that alcohol "shut my brain off" and worked for her for a while, but eventually turned dark.

For her, the journey to sobriety was not easy, with many relapses and dark moments. "It took many, many, many years, many relapses, many dark moments, many falling on my face quite literally, but figuratively as well to figure out what was working in my life, finding out why I was drinking, because removing alcohol is just one part of it," she said.

The Inside Man star credits her career and creative outlet for helping her navigate her addiction in her 20s. "Without my career and without that creative outlet, I don't know if I would've made it," she said.

"I think that show and my love of what I do was my North Star truly, it really gave me purpose, and still gives me purpose."

However, she also acknowledged that her career fueled her drinking cycle. "I was constantly in this cycle of extreme depression and anxiety while having to show up to work and be on. And that 'being on' fueled even more drinking… I was caught in this cycle that I couldn't get out of."

Now, nearing three years of sobriety, Hale said that while it can still be "painful and uncomfortable," she wouldn't give it up for anything. "My life feels so good now that I wouldn't give that up for anything."

This weekend, Hale will accept the Humanitarian Award at the 34th annual awards luncheon at Friendly House, an L.A.-based addiction recovery center.