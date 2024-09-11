Zayn Malik, Camila Cabello's NYC appearance heats up romance rumours

Zayn Malik and Camila Cabello set NYC fashion show ablaze with romance rumours

Zayn Malik and Camila Cabello's unexpected appearance at the Off-White fashion show in New York City has ignited a firestorm of romance rumours among fans.



The former One Direction heartthrob and ex-Fifth Harmony star were spotted in the front row, on Sunday, September 8, as they shared an intimate moment.

Cabello, 27, greeted the Dusk till Dawn hitmaker with a cheerful "Long time no see" and a warm hug that had the internet buzzing.

Fans couldn't get enough, flooding social media with speculation and excitement.

Their chemistry has already sparked a viral hashtag: #Zaymilla. Fans are abuzz with theories about a potential music collaboration, while others are dreamily hoping for a romance between the 31-year-old singer and the Cabello.

"Zayn and Camila are the cutest duo ever!" one fan commented, while another wished aloud for "a collab we’ve all been waiting for."

A video circulating on X shows the moment of their reunion, leading fans to speculate wildly about their conversation.

Some guessed the Night Changes vocalist reminisced about their shared history on The X Factor, quipping, "We went solo and took down Simon Cowell."

Others joked that they were "gossiping about 1D and 5H," playfully referring to their former bands.

While Malik and Cabello have long expressed mutual admiration, there’s no concrete evidence of a romantic relationship, though that hasn’t stopped fans from indulging in wishful thinking.