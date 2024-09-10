Prince Harry's US visa court battle ends as lawsuit is officially 'terminated'

A lawsuit aimed at revealing Prince Harry’s US visa status has been officially terminated, according to reports.



The legal action was initiated by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, which filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security.

The group sought the release of the Duke of Sussex’s visa documents, citing his past admissions of drug use in his memoir Spare.

Despite the push for transparency, the case has now come to an end, marking the closure of the attempt to uncover the specifics of Harry’s visa application and status in the US.

Although the termination of the lawsuit concerning Harry's US visa status is now public, questions remain about why the case was brought to a close and whether his visa papers will remain confidential.

The legal challenge was initiated by The Heritage Foundation, which sought to uncover Harry's visa records after his memoir Spare revealed his past drug use, including cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms.

Heritage lawyers argued in their filings that Harry had "voluntarily—and for immense profit—admitted in writing to the elements of any number of controlled substance violations."

They added that such admissions, especially from a high-profile figure, could have serious immigration consequences for non-citizens, despite Harry’s access to top-tier legal advisors.

Government attorneys countered, stating they "cannot confirm or deny" the existence of Harry’s visa records, citing privacy concerns.

They emphasized that revealing such information would constitute "an unwarranted invasion" of Harry’s privacy, as it would disclose his immigration status, the type of documents used to enter the US, and any immigration benefits he may have sought.



