Prince Andrew deals with new disaster as royals celebrate big milestone

Prince Andrew deals with fresh disaster as royals celebrate big milestone

Prince Andrew’s past is rehashed once again as the royal family was celebrating some exciting news from the Prince and Princess of Wales.



King Charles’ disgraced younger brother, who is on the verge of eviction from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages following his sex scandal and his association with convicted trafficker and paedophile, Jeffery Epstein.

In 2019, the Queen removed Andrew from his senior royal position after his disastrous Newsnight interview, which was refreshed as a new series was unveiled based on the events.

Andrew was brutally mocked over his interview and the allegations having inappropriate relations with a minor, which he eventually had to settle in a legal case, without admitting guilt.

After Netflix released the movie Scoop, Amazon Prime is set to drop its three-part series, A Very Royal Scandal, based on the 2019 interview.

Starring Michael Sheen as Andrew and Ruth Wilson as interviewer Emily Maitlis, a key scene from the show delivers a massive insult to the royal.

In the show, when Wilson’s Emily asked Sheen’s Andrew about his alleged dalliance with Virginia Giuffre, he is heard to state: “It was nearly 20 years ago. I mean, honestly, at the end of the day, how on earth is a bloke supposed to remember all the women he’s bedded?”

The promo for the show comes at a time when Kate Middleton issued a delightful news about her cancer battle. The Princess of Wales, who announced her cancer diagnosis in March this year, revealed she is cancer-free in a heartfelt video with Prince William and their three children.

Meanwhile, Charles is losing his patience with Andrew, who is continuing to resist the eviction from this 30-room mansion.

According to a source cited by The Times, the monarch has issued an ultimatum to Andrew and left him with two options. Either, Andrew pays his own bills and security or he moves into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home, Frogmore Cottage.