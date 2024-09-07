‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ star Keke Jabbar’s official cause of death

Keke Jabbar died at the age of 42, on July 2

Keke Jabbar, famous for her breakout stint in Love & Marriage: Huntsville, passed away at the age of 42. However, the official cause of her death has remained unknown until now.

According to the autopsy report from the Alabama medical examiner obtained by TMZ, the reality show star died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

As reported, she has 64% carboxyhemoglobin in her blood. It is pertinent to note that Carboxyhemoglobin forms in red blood cells when carbon monoxide is inhaled.

Normal levels are under 2% for non-smokers and under 5% for smokers. Critical levels of carboxyhemoglobin are anything greater than 20%.

Previously it was reported that blogger Marcella Speaks announced Jabbar’s passing in a YouTube livestream by reading a statement from Jabbar’s family.

"It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke," the blogger read the family statement on July 2, "She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love."

Previously, when the cause of Jabbar’s death was disclosed, social media users were quick to speculate she died of an overdose.

However, the late TV star’s family friend, YouTuber JoAnn Jenkins, decided to set the record straight, saying, "Keke did not overdose, Keke did not take her own life."

"Keke loved life, Keke was not ready to leave life," Jenkins, who frequently featured the reality TV star on her live streams, continued, "She wasn't ready to leave her children, her husband or her family."

For the unversed, Jabbar was found lifeless on July 2 in her car.