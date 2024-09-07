King Charles shatters Prince William's dream of wearing crown earlier

King Charles III, who's making headlines about his health and plans regarding the future of the monarchy amid his and Princess Kate's ongoing cancer treatment, is not ready to give in to the idea of slowing down.

There are speculations Prince William is excitedly preparing to take over much earlier than anticipated amid the 75-year-old' health concerns.

Now, it seems as the monarch has shattered the Prince of Wales' hopes of becoming the King sooner by showing the world he is still very much in charge and would not abdicate.

It emerges after In Touch Weekly reported: "No one expects his [King Charles] reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time.” The same outlet, citing a source, added: "Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy."

However, Queen Camilla, during her recent outing appeared rejecting the rumours about the King's abdication as she said: "He is doing very well."

The 77=year-old categorically quashed rumours about her husband's health and alleged plans of leaving the throne while responding to a question from Suzy Moon, who inquired after King Charles health at the Macmillan Wellbeing Hub.

On the other hand, a palace source has also confirmed that King Charles health is heading in a 'very positive' direction.

After opening a cancer centre in Bath, she also met with Paul Holdway, 55, a nurse and patient receiving a stem cell treatment for blood cancer. Queen asked how he's feeling.

The patient responded as saying: "I am feeling very tired." To this, the Queen hilariously responded, "Men won’t admit it."

She was seemingly telling the world that the King is himself determined to go ahead with his plans as he's firm to serve his people till his last breath.

"Camilla wants the King to slow down, but the monarch says no as he feels feels no fatigue while serving his people," a royal aide has claimed.

The source also revealed that "the King Charles' tour of Australia and Samoa later this year with Camilla is still intact and will go ahead as planned if nothing untoward happens."