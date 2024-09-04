Kim Kardashian signs exclusive deal for son's dream experience

Kim Kardashian makes special arrangement with son

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her son Saint’s major milestone after signing an extensive contract.

The mom-of-four recently took to her Instagram Stories to make an announcement about her eldest son Saint West’s platform.

While she urged followers to subscribe her son’s YouTube channel, TheGoatSaint, the mom-of-four explained how she had laid the rules for her children.

She wrote in the caption, "I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract!"

Previously, Kim shared a heartwarming update about her son's exciting adventure in Spain, where she made his ultimate dream a reality by arranging for the players to sign his shirt and create a special fan moment.

However, Kim, who is currently studying to pass the bar, also shared the ‘extensive contract’ between herself and her son with specific terms and conditions.

She wrote across the photo, “Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach.”

Now the eight-year-old is set for another venture as he joins social media as an influencer.

With his subscriber count constantly growing, Saint has finally crossed almost 3000 followers on the largest streaming platform.