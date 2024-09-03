Jenna Ortega reveals jarring moment from her 'Beetlejuice' first watch

Jenna Ortega recalls watching Beetlejuice for the first time

Jenna Ortega is sharing a major detail about Michael Keaton's character in Beetlejuice as she recalls the experience of watching it for the first time.

The 21-year-old shared that she was terrified of Michael Keaton’s character after she ran into a “drunk Beetlejuice” at a Halloween party.

The Wednesday alum opened up to CNN about her first-hand experience of watching the 1988 film as a kid.

Recounting an instance from her childhood, she told the outlet, "I saw the movie when I was about nine or ten at a friend's house.

"I remember sweating a lot because I saw a drunk Beetlejuice costume when I was, like, six years old at a Halloween costume party and he terrified me. It was really bad make-up. He was doing shots in the corner and had the make-up dripping down his neck. The green wig ... it looked insane.

"So then my friend turned the movie on and I saw who it was and it took me right back. It made me really nervous watching it for the first time."

In addition, Jenna, who stars alongside Michael in the upcoming film of the same franchise Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, admitted to feeling “shy” when she first met him.

Speaking of the phenomenal actor, the actress told Buzzfeed, "I have been such a fan of Michael Keaton for such a long time that I think actually seeing him in person, I actually went inside myself because ... I weirdly got shy.

"But he's so sweet, he's so funny, so charming, so professional. I feel like I learned so much by even watching him,” she added.

Jenna Ortega is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, on Friday, September 6.