Muni Long reveals her marriage of nine years 'didn't work out'

Muni Long and now ex-husband Raysean Hairston share a toddler together

Muni Long has called it quits from her husband Raysean Hairston after nine years of marriage.

The Hrs & Hrs singer made the revelation while discussing her new album Revenge on Real 92.3, admitting that the song Ruined Me was deeply personal as it was inspired by the challenges in her marriage.

“It’s no secret… I’ve been married for nine years… it just didn’t work out, you know?” Long, 35, said.

She then opened up about what led to her marriage running its course, reflecting that she needed space from her partner’s negativity.

“I don’t have time for nonsense. This is one of the most amazing times in my life, and if you can’t celebrate that with me, I’m so sorry, but I’m going to have to leave you behind. I cannot,” she emphasised.

The decision wasn’t an easy one, as the Grammy-winner acknowledged that Rayesean was the “love of [her] life at one point,” and “probably could be really good for [her] if he got it together.”

“But I’m not willing to put my life, my passion, and my happiness on hold for you to catch up. Unfortunately, you might get it in a year… but I’m sorry, I’m probably already over it,” she declared.