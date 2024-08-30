Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie can’t find resolution after eight years amid divorce drama

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce drama continues: 'Pretty shocking'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie cannot finalise their divorce eight years after their filing.



A source spilled to the PEOPLE, “It’s pretty shocking that they still can’t find a resolution and finalise the divorce.”

Reflecting on the former couple’s split, the source revealed, “A major reason for their unhappiness before Angelina filed for divorce was their frequent clashes over parenting their kids.”

Brad and Angelina, who share six children, tied the knot back in 2014 in a low-key ceremony. However, after a decade together and two years of marriage, both stars parted ways on September 20, 2016.

The source pointed out that the former couple “always had different approaches to life in general”.

“This applied to the kids too,” noted an insider.

The source added, “Brad wanted a structured life for them with a set education curriculum.”

“Angie wanted them all to find themselves and to figure out what excited them and sparked passion,” stated an insider.

The source told the outlet, “One can say this parenting approach won. The kids are free-spirited, super smart and artsy. Brad is very proud though.”

Another source added, “Hopefully they can both get on the same page to at least resolve the matrimonial side of things while the Miraval case plays out,” while giving reference of the French winery.