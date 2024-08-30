Scarlett Johansson makes her Jurassic World debut in first look at new film

Scarlett Johansson calls Jurassic World: Rebirth a dream come true.

Scarlett Johansson makes her thrilling debut in the Jurassic World franchise with a first look at the upcoming film, Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The Hollywood star was spotted crouching in tall grass, her hair pulled back into a sleek high ponytail as she gazes in awe at the prehistoric landscape.

Sporting earth-toned makeup and a plaid shirt, Johansson rocks a rugged look complete with a brown bag slung over her shoulder and eight ear piercings.

She’s joined by co-star Jonathan Bailey in this new adventure. Fans went wild over the sneak peek, which was teased on Instagram with the caption, "A new era is born."

Set to be an action-packed ride, Jurassic World: Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2, 2025, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the blockbuster franchise.

While promoting her new film Fly Me to the Moon, the star confirmed her casting to ComicBook.com, sharing her deep connection to the franchise.

"I'm an enormous Jurassic Park fan," Johansson gushed.

"It was one of the first films I ever saw in a theater, and I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing, mind-blowing. I can’t even express how excited I am to join the franchise."

Johansson’s excitement is fueled by the return of original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, who adapted Michael Crichton's groundbreaking novel for the iconic 1993 film.

Now, after 30 years, Koepp is back to write the script for the seventh Jurassic movie, titled Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards.

"The script is incredible," she enthused. "David Koepp returned after all this time, and his passion for it is just amazing.

I'm such a huge fan of the franchise, a total nerd for it. Honestly, I've been trying to get into this series in any way possible for over 10 years—I'm pinching myself right now!"