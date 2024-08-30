Tom Hanks speaks out against AI-powered fake ads

Tom Hanks, 68, has spoken out about the dangers of artificial intelligence, specifically warning fans about advertisements that use his likeness without his permission.

The Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram to express his concerns about viral commercials promoting "miracle cures and wonder drugs" that use AI technology to create fake versions of him.

The star’s message reads, “There are multiple ads on the internet falsely using my name, likeness, and voice to promote miracle cures and wonder drugs. These ads have been created without my consent, fraudulently, and through AI.”

Hanks clarified by admitting, “I have nothing to do with these posts, the products, the treatments, or the spokespeople touting these cures.”

Furthermore, Tom emphasized that he exclusively collaborated with his “board-certified doctor” for the management of his type 2 diabetes as he concluded by exclaiming, “DO NOT BE FOOLED. DO NOT BE SWINDLED. DO NOT LOSE YOUR HARD-EARNED MONEY.”

Hanks has a history of speaking out against the unauthorized use of his likeness, including a fake dental ad that surfaced last year.

He has also previously commented on the growing use of AI in the entertainment industry, expressing his concerns about its potential impact.

In this regard, during British comedian Adam Buxton's podcast in May 2023, the filmmaker stated, “We saw this coming. We saw that there was going to be this ability to take zeros and ones inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character. Now that has only grown a billion fold since then, and we see it everywhere.”