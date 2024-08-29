Victoria Beckham breaks down as she recalls David Beckham's alleged affair

Victoria and David Beckham are finally opening up on his rumoured affair with personal assistant

Victoria and David Beckham are spilling details on the most crucial time of their relationship after being married for 25 years.

The celebrity couple recently revealed what really happened behind the scenes of his alleged affair in 2004.

According to the allegations that hit the headlines in the 2000s', Rebecca Loo claimed that she was dating Beckham, who was playing for Real Madrid at the time when she was working as his personal assistant.



This was the first time when the couple stood together, denying all the allegations.

The pair later opened up about the tumultuous time in the Netflix docuseries Beckham.

Sharing her stance on her longtime husband's alleged affair, Victoria said, “It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us,” she said. “Here’s the thing - we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.

“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either.

Referring to it as a 'nightmare,' the fashion designer revealed that people enjoyed the 'circus' while it lasted.

The Spice Girls alum said that they almost lost each other in the process, leaving them teary-eyed.

Meanwhile, Beckham didn't hold back from sharing his views either as he recalled the most unfortunate time of his life.

He said, “There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with.

“It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. Every time that we woke up we felt, you know, there was something else and you know we felt that, we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning."

Victoria and David tied the knot on July 4, 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland, just two years after dating.