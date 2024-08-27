Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan's divorce turns ugly over Magic Mike profits

Jenna Dewan has accused her ex-husband Channing Tatum of hindering the discovery process in their ongoing divorce battle.

According to court documents, Dewan alleges that Tatum has refused to provide financial information related to the Magic Mike franchise, which she believes is relevant to their divorce proceedings.

Specifically, she has requested documents detailing Tatum's business and legal dealings related to Magic Mike during their marriage.

Tatum and Dewan separated in 2018 and have since reached a custody agreement for their daughter, Everly.

However, they remain at odds over the division of their shared assets. Jenna is seeking a 50% share of Channing's stake in the lucrative Magic Mike franchise, which includes films, TV shows, live productions, and merchandise.

The franchise, which began with the 2012 movie Magic Mike, has spawned numerous successful spin-offs and business ventures, making it a significant point of contention in their ongoing divorce negotiations.

Tatum disagrees with ex-wife's demand for a 50% share of his Magic Mike profits, citing his continued investment of time and money in the business after their split.

She claims the actor has refused to provide financial documents, despite recently hiring a new law firm - the same firm that helped him prepare the requested documents.

Her lawyer wrote, “Not only has Channing refused to produce these material documents at his deposition, he recently retained the same firm that prepared many of the documents during the marriage, namely Glaser Weil, and he is now asserting attorney-client privilege with respect to those marital documents prepared by the firm.”

Her lawyer added, “Indeed, Channing recently associated into this action the law firm Glaser Weil, which is the very same law firm that, during the parties’ marriage, negotiated and participated in the very same Magic Mike community property business transactions that are currently at issue in this case.”