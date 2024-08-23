Drummer Daniel Platzman confirms end of 10-year journey with Imagine Dragons

Platzman (2nd from left) will now be focusing on his 'biggest passion,' i.e., film scoring and composing

It’s the end of an era for Imagine Dragons as their long-time drummer, Daniel Platzman, officially announced his departure from the band.

The 37-year-old musician shared the news with fans on Instagram on August 21, following a hiatus he had initially announced in March 2023.

“After an incredible journey of over a decade, I will be departing the amazing band that is Imagine Dragons,” Platzman wrote, expressing his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support. “Connecting with you all has truly been the highlight of this chapter.”

During his time away from the band, Platzman has been channeling his energy into his “biggest passion” which involved film scoring and composing.

“I’m excited to be able to share more soon about the projects I’ve been hard at work on over the past few months,” he added, promising to keep fans updated on his upcoming ventures.

Platzman’s exit follows his earlier announcement of an indefinite hiatus due to health concerns. Last year, he revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he had “not been well” and needed time to focus on his health.

Despite his departure, Imagine Dragons — now a trio consisting of Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, and Ben McKee — continues to move forward, having released their latest album Loom in June 2024.