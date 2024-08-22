Porsha Williams celebrates Londie Favors' 35th birthday with heartfelt post

Porsha Williams celebrates Londie Favors birthday on her social media

Porsha Williams paid a touching tribute to her cousin Yolanda "Londie" Favours on what would have been her 35th birthday.

Favors, who was featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters, passed away at the age of 34 on August 7, just two weeks before her birthday.

To commemorate her late cousin’s special day, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 21.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday to my beautiful baby cousin @londieknowsbest!" she wrote in the caption of her heartfelt post. "It’s too hard to write all my feelings."

Williams continued, "I love you always [dove and broken heart emoji]. Thank you for being with me today; I felt your calming presence."



The poignant note accompanied a video montage celebrating Favours’ past birthdays and moments spent together.

The compilation also featured cherished memories of Williams and Favours enjoying each other's company.

Earlier, on August 12, Williams had announced Favours’ passing with a moving tribute on social media.

"Londie - you were our best friend, our sister, our aunt, our cousin, and so much more," she wrote that time. "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, and you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure."

