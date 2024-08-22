BTS’ Jungkook makes major confession about going solo

Jungkook from BTS is slated to release his first feature on September 18

Jungkook opened up about the challenges of performing solo without his BTS bandmates—Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V—just before one of his past solo shows.

On Wednesday, August 21, BANGTAN TV unveiled the main trailer for the 26-year-old singer-songwriter’s upcoming documentary I AM STILL. The film chronicles his transition from BTS star to "Global solo pop superstar."

"I’m suddenly nervous," Jungkook admitted as he peeked nervously at the crowd from the venue before his solo performance. "I’ll do my best, guys."

In the trailer, the GOLDEN crooner questions himself: "Without the power of BTS, just on my own, will I be able to receive recognition?"

He later finds his answer, noting that his growing self-confidence has helped him overcome his initial doubts.

"With all these achievements, I gained more self-confidence," he said, embracing his solo journey. "I’ll keep going forward."

Despite his many accomplishments, Jungkook humbly sees himself as an underdog. "I’ve never thought of myself as a genius. I just know the areas I lack in, so I strive to do better."

The trailer closes with Jungkook’s heartfelt appreciation for his fans, "I always say this, but ARMY always fires me up."

"I just follow my own compass," he shared, reflecting on his journey. JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL, will premiere on September 18.