Pink takes the stage for her first major performance

Pink will perform at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, preceding Kamala Harris' acceptance speech.

She joins a lineup of performers including Lil Jon, Stevie Wonder, and John Legend.

This marks Pink's first major political performance, aligning with her activism for women's rights.

In 2022, she expressed her strong stance against the overturning of Roe v. Wade, telling fans who supported the decision, "Never f***ing listen to my music again. And also f**k right off."

On the third night of the convention, John Legend and Sheila E. honoured vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's home state of Minnesota with a tribute to Prince, performing his iconic song Let's Go Crazy.

Prince, a Minneapolis native, was celebrated through their performance. Additionally, Stevie Wonder made a surprise appearance in Chicago, treating the audience to his hit song Higher Ground.

“This is the moment to remember: when you tell your children where you were and what you did. As we stand between history’s pain and tomorrow’s promises, we must choose courage over complacency. It is time to get up and go vote,” Wonder told the crowd.

On the second night of the convention, Lil Jon energized the crowd with his 2013 hit Turn Down for What before Georgia cast its votes for Kamala Harris.

DJ Cassidy also performed a specially curated set, introducing each state and territory during the delegate roll call with a unique song.

Music has played a significant role in Harris' campaign, with Beyoncé allowing the use of her song Freedom" for Harris' historic presidential bid.

The song was featured in a new campaign ad for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, which premiered at the start of the DNC on Monday.