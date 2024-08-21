Meghan Markle's secret photo leaked after Colombia trip

Meghan Markle's university classmate has released the former Suits star's never-before-seen photo.

The Duchess of Sussex's former friend has revealed a secret about Meghan by sharing her throwback picture.

Prince Harry's wife's former classmate, Iris Amador, has uploaded the snap on Instagram, showing Meghan, herself, and three other people at a Salsa class at Northwestern University.



The picture has revealed Meghan's dream to become a dancer as she attend professional classes.

The Duchess, who graduated from the school with a double major in theatre and international studies in 2003, is seen wearing a black turtleneck jumper and dark wash jeans in the photo, with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

Meghan's former classmate Amador wrote alongside the photo: "Salsa lessons with the then future-to-be #DuchessOfSussex, in college.



"#HarryAndMeghanInColombia #MeghanMarkle #SalsaLessons @northwesternu many years ago!"

The post sparked reaction from fans, with one commenting underneath: "So beautiful! Thanks for sharing this photo and the background story. Meghan taking salsa classes wow. Can’t wait to see them in Cali."



"Thank you for sharing this! Finally getting to see Meghan salsa dancing was everything! It’s so uplifting to see those lessons paying off so beautifully!," another wrote.

As well as salsa dancing, the duchess also practised her Spanish with Colombian students at Colegio La Giralda, a public school in Santa Fe, Bogotá.



She first learned the language while interning at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and studying abroad in Madrid, Spain.