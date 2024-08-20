Taylor Swift fans get emotional as love birds announce engagement

Taylor Swift's London concert ended on a romantic note as a couple got engaged during her performance of Love Story.



The proposal happened in the VIP standing section, with the crowd cheering and dancing in celebration.

An onlooker described the moment, saying: "She looked stunned, completely taken by surprise but said yes straight away."

The engagement was a highlight of Swift's sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium, which drew fans dressed in cowboy hats, glitter, and bright colors.

"There were lots of tears and lots of fans went up and congratulated them afterwards.”

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter praised the concert-goers for being her "dream crowd".

She said: "You are not just singing but screaming the lyrics, do you know how happy that makes me, this is a dream crowd.

"It’s a lot much fun for me and my fellow performers.”

On playing old tracks as well as her recent ones, she said: "It takes me back through tours we have done before.” The Blank Space crooner added: “I love we are getting to share in all these memories.”

The Lover singer recently performed the song I Did Something Bad at her concert, which was the last unreleased track from her Reputation album.

Fans had been speculating that she would save this song for the announcement of her re-recorded album, leading to renewed speculation that the album's release is near.

Swifties have been eagerly searching for clues and "Easter Eggs" hinting at the album's release, and this surprise performance has added fuel to the fire.