Taylor Lautner returns to ex Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' with wife Tay

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift briefly dated in 2009

Taylor Lautner continues to support his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift as he attended his second Eras Tour show with his wife, Tay Lautner.

On Monday, August 19, the Twilight star and his wife, Tay Lautner, were spotted at Wembley Stadium in London, enjoying yet another Eras Tour concert.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2022 — documented their night out on social media, sharing clips of themselves singing along to some of Swift’s biggest hits.

In one video, Lautner, 31, could be heard belting out to You Belong With Me while his wife grooved to I Knew You Were Trouble. The pair even came prepared with friendship bracelets, fully embracing the concert's spirit.

This isn’t the first time Lautner has supported his ex on her record-breaking tour. In July 2023, he made headlines when the multi-Grammy-winner invited him on stage during her Kansas City show. After some impressive flips down the stage’s runway, Swift praised Lautner, calling him a “very positive force” during the making of her Speak Now album.

“He and his wife have become some of my closest friends,” she shared.

Lautner mirrored the sentiment while reflecting on the iconic moment in a later episode of the Call her Daddy podcast.

“Honestly, I would say one of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship,” Lautner expressed.

“I think when you respect somebody for who they are, like in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive and continue that love in a different way,” he reflected.