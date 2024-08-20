Lindsay Lohan marks last week on 'Freaky Friday 2' set with sweet tribute

The highly anticipated 'Freaky Friday' sequel is scheduled for release in 2025

Lindsay Lohan is feeling all the emotions as she wraps up filming on Freakier Friday.

The Mean Girls star 38, took to Instagram on Monday, August 19, to share her excitement and gratitude as the highly anticipated Freak Friday sequel nears the end of filming.

“Happy Monday! It’s our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full,” Lohan wrote alongside some behind-the-scenes selfies.

She expressed her appreciation for the dedicated cast and crew for investing “so much time and love into making this movie.”

The first-time mom also touched on the sentimental themes of the movie, noting that it’s “a story of family, mothers and their children, and a film filled with love, laughter, and a ton of heart.”

She then gave a special shoutout to co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, writing, “It has been a pleasure to work with my dear friend @jamieleecurtis who brings so much joy to our set everyday and she has made this all the more special!”

Lohan’s message comes just days after her on-screen mother Curtis, 65, celebrated their final week of filming by praising her “ultimate movie daughter” in an emotional Instagram post.

The iconic duo are set to reprise their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman in Freakier Friday, set to release in 2025.